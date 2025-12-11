The Atlanta Hawks have been staying afloat without Trae Young in the lineup so far this year, currently sitting at 14-11 on the season, with Young having been sidelined since the second week of the season with an MCL sprain. In his absence, Jalen Johnson has taken a major leap into legitimate All-NBA contention, and the Hawks are right in the thick of things in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff picture.

With the Hawks looking to gain ground in the standings, some have speculated that the team could look to make a trade, whether it be for a star player or something more on the margins.

Recently, ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel speculated on one trade candidate the Hawks could target to help them out in the wing department: Sacramento Kings wing Keon Ellis.

“Another team that I have heard is the Atlanta Hawks. That's a really intriguing situation to me, not only because they've been mentioned as an Anthony Davis suitor… but also because of where the Hawks are. This is a team that's going to be a buyer. They're not going to be a seller. And they're a team that envisions themselves being at the top of the Eastern Conference.”

The Hawks could definitely use another player who can defend the perimeter and hit open threes (as could every team in the NBA). Atlanta has gotten unexpected near All-Star level production out of Nickeil Alexander-Walker so far this year, but have also seen Dyson Daniels' offense fall off a cliff, so having a player like Ellis who can space the floor and play solid defense would certainly help.

In any case, the Hawks' season will continue on Friday night for a road game against the Detroit Pistons. That game is set to tip off at 7:00 pm ET from the Motor City.