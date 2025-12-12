The Atlanta Falcons will have tight end Kyle Pitts on the field on Thursday night, when they go up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a Week 15 showdown at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Pitts was previously labeled questionable for the Buccaneers game, but he's now been tagged active, as noted by Adam Schefter of ESPN via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

The status of the former Florida Gators star for Week 15's Falcons outing was put into question earlier in the week when he posted limited participation during practices on Monday and Tuesday following a decent performance in Week 14's gamea against the Seattle Seahawks at home. Pitts led the Falcons with 90 receiving yards on six receptions and 10 targets, albeit in a 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.

The Falcons are already out of contention for a spot in the NFL playoffs, but they have a chance to avenge their Week 1 23-20 loss to Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers.

Plus, Atlanta can hurt Tampa Bay's odds to win the NFC South and make the playoffs with a win in this Week 15 matchup. In the first meeting with the Bucs, Pitts finsihed second on the team with 59 receiving yards on seven catches and eight targets.

This time around, however, Pitts will be getting looks from veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins instead of Michael Penix Jr., who has been placed on the injured reserve due to a knee injury that required surgery.

With Pitts expected to become a free agent after the 2025 season, he can also boost stock in the market with a strong closeout to the 2025 campaign. He enters Week 15 with 631 receiving yards and just a touchdown on 62 receptions and 85 targets through 13 games.