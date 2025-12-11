As the Sacramento Kings will be in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, there is no doubt that a bunch of players that other teams will be interested in. While the trade buzz around the Kings continues, the Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is seen to have some interest in one of the team's players, though it isn't a huge star that the basketball world might think about.

Players on Sacramento that people think about first are Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis, but the one that ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Seigel mentions is Keon Ellis, who is said to draw “significant interest” around the league. He would mention the Lakers being involved in rumors for Ellis.

“One of the names that's actually drawing significant interest right now because of his contract, he's on the final year of his contract, only $2.3 million on the books,” Seigel said, via ClutchPoints' show “Clutch Scoops” with Tomer Azarly. “That's Keon Ellis, and there is significant interest around the league in him for both the Eastern and the Western Conference. There's been rumors about the Lakers being interested.”

With trade desires for Kings players will ramp up ahead of the deadline down the line, Ellis is a versatile rotational player on both sides of the player that can fit on most teams. Seigel would speak on how the Lakers are a great fit in regards to on the court and his contract.

“I haven't heard that, but it would not shock me if the Lakers were looking at a guy like that on the wing, because they do need another wing defender,” Seigel said. “And Keon Ellis kind of fits that timeline, being a younger guy, where they could bring him in pairing with Luka, extend them on a smaller term contract, like they did with Jared Vanderbilt, and they had hoped he would be that wing defender they could count on.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Ellis is traded by Sacramento and if Los Angeles will be the winner of the potential sweepstakes.