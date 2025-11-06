The Edmonton Oilers are about to have a very crowded house. With forward Zach Hyman and defenseman Alec Regula getting close to a return from the injured list, the Oilers are going to have to move players off of their roster in order to bring back two players who are important to head coach Kris Knoblauch.

NHL insider Frank Servalli said the Oilers were considering making trades involving as many as three players who are currently on their roster. That includes Troy Stecher, Ty Emberson and Mattias Janmark.

Stecher is a 10-year NHL veteran who has been a defenseman for six teams. He has spent the last three seasons with the Oilers, but prior to that he played four years with the Vancouver Canucks, two years with the Arizona Coyotes and the Detroit Red Wings while playing a year with Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings.

Stecher is a 5-10, 185-pound blue liner who has specialized in defensive play. He has never scored more than five goals in any of his seasons. He played 66 games for the Oilers last year and totaled three goals and four assists. He is scoreless in six games this season.

Oilers roster faces crowded situation

Article Continues Below

The 25-year-old Emberson is also a defenseman who is in his third season with the Oilers. He had two goals and 11 assists in 76 games last year.

The 32-year-old Janmark is in his ninth NHL season and third with the Oilers. He had a career-high 19 goals in 2017-18 with the Dallas Stars, but scored just two goals last year.

Servalli explained how the Oilers are likely to react when Hyman and Regula are healthy

“Alec Regula has earned himself a spot in the Top 6 on defense,” Servalli said, per David Staples of the Edmonton Journal. “In fact, I think the Oilers believe he can improve the Top 6 with his puck moving ability… He’s not going to be the odd man-out. Up front, Noah Philp would be claimed (on waivers) as well, and I think that’s the last thing (the Oilers) want to do. I think they’ve got a couple different options.”