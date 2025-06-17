The Florida Panthers are looking to close out the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final Tuesday. Florida is in the driver's seat after defeating the Oilers soundly in Game 5, to take a 3-2 series lead. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov thinks his team has a good chance to win Tuesday, as long as they stick to the script.

“The experience helps and every series you learn something,” Barkov said, per NHL.com. “Those games, they teach you a lot. Obviously, when the time comes and you have a chance to end the series or stuff like that or you have that big game, obviously, you want it so much that you’re maybe trying to do a little too much, like you’re trying to do something different than what you’ve been (doing).

“So, for us, it’s to stick with what we’ve been doing and that’s the whole key.”

Florida has made mincemeat of the Oilers goalies in this series. The Panthers posted five more goals in Game 5, to bring Edmonton to the brink of elimination.

Panthers could become back-to-back Stanley Cup champions on Tuesday

The Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. Florida will have beaten the Oilers two years in a row if they go on to win either Game 6, or a possible Game 7.

Article Continues Below

“When you go through a bunch of playoff series like we have and I have, most of the time [the last game] is the toughest one,” Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk said. “Edmonton’s one of, if not the best, team that I’ve played in my career in playoffs, so I’m sure it’s going to be a very tough one.

“I think it’s important when you play a team that their backs are against the wall, it’s important to come out with a good start, both sides. I know everybody says that each and every game, but I think if you can get to your game right away, the team that settles in the quickest, that seems to be the one that has a lot of success.”

The good news heading into Game 6 is that the Panthers get to play at home. Florida's players, as well as the Oilers, have acknowledged how grueling not only this series but also this season has been.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice doesn't want his team to get too far ahead of themselves.

“There’s 16 good teams, right?” Maurice said. “So, you’ve played well and put yourself in a position to eliminate the other team, but it’s not guaranteed because the other team is pretty darn good.”

Florida and Edmonton take to the ice Tuesday night at 8:00 ET.