The Philadelphia Phillies kicked off a series against the Seattle Mariners on Monday. The matchup features both Cal Raleigh and Kyle Schwarber, two of Major League Baseball's home run leaders. Schwarber made a statement early in Tuesday's game, opening up the scoring with a 404-foot solo shot. The home run puts him in the record books alongside Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.

Schwarber has 44 home runs this season, three behind Raleigh for the league-lead. However, the Phillies' designated hitter might be the hottest batter in all of baseball since the All-Star break. His home run extended a streak of team series where he hit at least one home run during the matchup. According to MLB's Sarah Langs, Tuesday night's home run puts him in elite company.

“Kyle Schwarber has now homered in 15 consecutive team series, tying 1998 Sammy Sosa for the second-longest such streak in a single season in MLB history, behind only: 1996 Mark McGwire: 20,” Langs said.

Sosa and McGwire are two of the faces of MLB in the 1990s. Their home run race in 1998 is one of the most exciting seasons in the league's history. Now, they both have company in the record books. At the pace he is on, Schwarber could easily match or surpass McGwire before the season is over.

Schwarber's power is a big reason why the Phillies have put room between themselves and the New York Mets. Despite a close race earlier this season, the gap has widened. Philadelphia went into Tuesday's action with a 5.5 game lead in the National League East. The team has taken advantage of the Mets' struggles to run away with the top spot and the playoff berth that comes with it.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies are confident in their talent this season. Schwarber is a big reason why, and could be the x-factor in a postseason run. Regardless of the result, Philadelphia is happy to see him leave his mark on a career season.