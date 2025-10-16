Wins are suddenly hard to come by for Brad Marchand and the Florida Panthers, as the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions have lost their second game in a row on Wednesday night at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, 4-1. That also means that Florida remains winless in its first road trip of the 2025-26 NHL season, having lost to the Philadelphia Flyers last Monday to the tune of a 5-2 score at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Despite their recent losses, Marchand has provided the team with strong play, particularly on the attack. The 27-year-old veteran forward, who has now recorded at least a point in four consecutive games, scored the Panthers' only goal against Detroit off an assist from Anton Lundell in the second period to trim the Red Wings' lead in half, 2-1.

They don't call Brad Marchand a Mr. TNT winner for nothing folks 🚨 pic.twitter.com/oR3omNhTva — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, the Panthers couldn't get their offense going in the third period, as the Red Wings scored two empty-netters to seal the victory.

Article Continues Below

Florida is now on a two-game skid, but it's surely not for a glaring lack of trying, especially on the part of Marchand.

“He’s an awesome asset for us. That’s a great thing. The way he works every day, it’s been good,” Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen said of Marchand after the game, per Jameson Olive of Florida's official team website.

So far in the 2025-26 NHL regular season, Marchand, who signed a six-year extension with Florida after winning a Stanley Cup with the Panthers, is leading his team with three goals to go with two assists. His five points are tied with Lundell for the most on the team.

The road trip is far from finished for Marchand and the Panthers. They have a quick turnaround after the loss to the Red Wings, as the Panthers have a date with the New Jersey Devils this Thursday at Prudential Center in Newark. That doesn't seem like an easy rest for Florida, with the Devils on a two-game win streak. The Panthers will then face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday before closing out their road trip in Marchand's old stomping grounds, with a matchup versus his former team, the Boston Bruins, at TD Garden.