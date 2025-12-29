The Florida Panthers will host the New York Rangers in the 2026 Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on January 2, and left wing Brad Marchand recently opened up about his past experiences with outdoor games.

“They’re the games you remember,” Marchand told Nicholas J. Cotsonika of NHL.com. “I’ve played a lot of games in this league, and they all kind of bunch together. The years bunch together. I probably couldn’t tell you what happened in many games in the regular season. But I could go on and on about the moments that happen in these outdoor games.”

The 37-year-old forward has played in three other outdoor games across his long NHL career, and has never been on the losing end. Despite his past success outdoors, this season’s Winter Classic figures to be one of the more unique events, given it will be played in a warm climate.

“I don’t think any of us ever thought this would be a possibility,” Marchand said. “Just to see the game grow to the point where it has in Florida, where we’re having outdoor games here, is pretty incredible. But yeah, to play in the heat, seeing everybody in shorts and T-shirts, will be pretty remarkable. It’s pretty special what they’re doing, creating this opportunity.”

Before being traded to Florida last season, Marchand had spent his entire career with the Boston Bruins. Since the move, he’s been a major part of the Panthers’ excellence. He collected 20 points in last year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs as the team won its second straight championship.

The Halifax native will now have another chance to grace the outdoor ice, and it does not sound like he will take the opportunity for granted as his Panthers attempt to earn a victory.

“Whether it’s raining or it’s snowing or it’s sunshine or it’s cold, you’re going to enjoy it,” Marchand said, “because you may never get to do it again.”