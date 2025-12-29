Matthew Tkachuk took an important step forward in his recovery Sunday, practicing with the Florida Panthers for the first time this season. It marked his return to the ice more than four months after undergoing surgery in August to repair a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia, injuries that have sidelined one of the franchise’s most important forwards since last spring.

While Tkachuk’s presence at practice was encouraging, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was careful to temper expectations, especially with the NHL Winter Classic looming later this week against the New York Rangers at Miami’s loanDepot park. Maurice made it clear that the decision on whether Tkachuk could play in that marquee outdoor game will be driven by medical benchmarks, not emotion or spectacle.

“There are a whole bunch of things he has to get through and the question is, is there enough time?’” Maurice said, via NHL.com. “He might be healthy enough or close to it that he could play. But we’re not guessing on this. There are numbers he has to hit.”

Maurice emphasized the long layoff Tkachuk is working through and why caution is critical for a player expected to be a major piece of Florida’s long-term plans.

“It has been six months since he has played in a hockey game. As much as we like the spectacle of it, as much as we would love him to be a part of it, it would be great for the game to see him out there. But the Florida Panthers need him healthy and need him for the rest of the year,” Maurice added.

The coach also stressed that the final call will not come from the bench. “It’s really not my decision, and it should not be. Doctors will inform the player, and the player and doctors make the decision,” said Maurice.

Tkachuk skated in a yellow non-contact jersey during practice, a sign he is still progressing through recovery stages. His return would be a massive boost for a Panthers team also missing captain Aleksander Barkov, who remains out following knee surgery.

Tkachuk last played in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, where Florida clinched its second straight championship. Despite missing the final 25 regular-season games last year, he returned for the playoffs and tied for the team lead with 23 points in 23 games, underscoring his impact when healthy.

January remains a realistic target for Tkachuk’s return, and that timeline would allow him to ramp up ahead of international duty, after being named to Team USA’s preliminary roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics.