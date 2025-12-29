The Baltimore Ravens kept their slim postseason hopes alive in Week 17. Baltimore got a huge 41-24 win against Green Bay thanks to an epic four-touchdown performance from running back Derrick Henry. The legendary running back is just 31 rushing yards away from making NFL history.

If Henry get 31+ rushing yards in Week 18, he will have back-to-back season with 1,500+ rushing yards and 15+ rushing touchdowns at age 30 or older. No other player in NFL history has accomplished this feat according to NFL Senior Researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno.

King Henry already made plenty of NFL history during his dominant Week 17 outing against a bafflingly bad Packers run defense unit.

The veteran running back passed Adrian Peterson on the NFL's all-time rushing touchdowns list. He now has 122 career rushing touchdowns, which puts him one behind Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

Henry gave a humble response when asked about his incredible game against the Packers. He makes it sound like the NFL records don't matter as much as showing up for his team.

“I was just worried about being effective with any opportunity that I got and being efficient in the run game to give us a chance to get into drives, little drives, ending points, and run the ball physically,” Henry said, per ESPN's Jamison Henley. “And just focus on us dominating the line of scrimmage and establishing the identity in the run game throughout the game. That was just my main focus. Whatever carries it was, was gonna be, I just wanted to go out there and make something happen.”

Next up for the Ravens is a Week 18 matchup against the Steelers. It is one of the most important matchups of the week because of the huge stakes for both teams.

The winner of this matchup will win the AFC North division title, guaranteeing a home playoff game during the first round. Meanwhile, the loser's season will end without a trip to the postseason.

Ravens at Steelers kicks off at 8:20PM ET on Sunday.