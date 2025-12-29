The Las Vegas Raiders put Maxx Crosby on injured reserve, shutting him down for the rest of the season as the team doesn't have anything to play for. Though it sounded like a good idea, Crosby was not a fan of the move, and he had let it be known for the past few days, storming out of the facility.

To start the week, it looks like things have changed, and Crosby is back in the building, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Head coach Pete Carroll also said that he and Crosby are seeing eye to eye.

More on this story to come.