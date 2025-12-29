It'll be all hands on deck when the Carolina Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 18. The fate of the NFC South hangs in the balance.

Because of that, the Panthers are evaluating all options. That includes activating right guard Robert Hunt off of injured reserve, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.

“We're still considering all of those things,” Canales said.

Hunt suffered a torn biceps in Week 2 and has been out ever since. The guard has been designated to return and was able to get in some limited practices leading into Week 17. However, the Panthers decided to hold him out. But with how important Week 18 is, Carolina may not have a choice, assuming Hunt is at least physically capable of playing.

If the Atlanta Falcons manage to win out, then the Panthers would be in. But they can control their own destiny by defeating the Buccaneers. Carolina hasn't won the NFC South since 2015, when they lost in the Super Bowl. A playoff appearance would show that head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young could be a combination that works.

Getting Hunt on the field would get the Panthers closer to their postseason goals. Signed to a $100 million deal prior to the 2024 season, Hunt earned his first Pro Bowl nomination in his Carolina debut. Furthermore, his 67.7 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 23/77 guards while his 72 run blocking grade ranked 19th.

The Panthers will first need to ensure Hunt is at least mostly past his biceps injury. But if deemed healthy enough to play, there's a chance the Pro Bowl guard makes his return at the most crucial moment in Carolina's season.