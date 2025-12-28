The Florida Panthers have been playing solid hockey, winning eight of their last 11 games overall. They could also be getting reinforcements soon, as Matthew Tkachuk could return to the ice. Now, it is being reported that Tkachuk just took the next step in his return, taking to the ice.

Matthew Tkachuk is back on the ice for practice for the first time this season. He’s wearing a yellow non-contact jersey. pic.twitter.com/XxQME66UU0 — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to Katie Engleson, the Panthers' rinkside reporter, Tkachuk took part in practice on Sunday. It was the first time this season that he had been at practice, after having surgery for a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia in August. He played through the injury that was suffered during the 4 Nations-Face off, helping lead the Panthers to a second straight Stanley Cup. He attempted to rehab the injury in the offseason, but ultimately needed surgery.

In the return to the ice, Tkachuk was wearing the yellow, non-contact jersey, but took part in all parts of practice.

“His hands haven’t changed,” head Paul Maurice said, according to the staff of Florida Hockey Now. “You forget about these guys because they have been out so long, then they get up and down the ice. He hasn’t practiced in five, six months and he moved alright. Just his engagement with the players, you know they are special players. Just great to see him skate.

Tkachuk was the sixth overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames. He was traded to the Panthers in the summer of 2022 and signed a new eight-year $76 million deal. In his three campaigns with Florida, the star forward has 211 games with 88 goals and 166 assists. Further, he has added 25 goals and 44 helpers in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, there will be salary cap implications when Tkachuk returns. His activation from long-term IR would place the Panthers over the salary cap.

While the team looks forward to getting their star forward back, the Panthers are 20-15-2 on the year, which places them in fourth in the Atlantic Division. They will return to the ice, without Tkachuk, on Monday night at home against the Washington Capitals.