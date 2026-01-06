In a shocking move at the NHL trade deadline during the 2024-25 season, the Florida Panthers made a surprise trade, acquiring Brad Marchand. The Panthers then made another unexpected move after winning the Stanley Cup, re-signing Marchand to a six-year $31.5 million contract in the offseason.

Now, Marchand is saying he nearly did not return to the Panthers, and instead, almost signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It was between Florida and Toronto where I was going to go,” Marchand said to reporters, including Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

There was concern about whether or not the Panthers would be able to afford Marchand, considering their tight salary cap situation, especially after handing out new deals to Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad. The team made it work, though. While the front office still has salary cap concerns, they also have a player who helped them lift a second straight Stanley Cup.

The Canadian-born forward was the No. 71 overall pick in the 2006 draft by the Boston Bruins. He made his NHL debut in 2009-2010 with Boston, and would spend over 1,000 games with the franchise, amassing 422 goals and 554 assists. Then, as Boston was rebuilding, the trade happened with one year left on his contract.

While Marchand played in just 10 regular-season games — adding four points — with the Panthers, he was great in the playoffs. The winger found the back of the net 10 times while adding 10 helpers on his way to lifting the Cup for the second time in his NHL career.

Still, it was nearly a rental for the Panthers. Marchand has yet to play his home games in his home country of Canada, and Toronto would have been a logical spot for the Nova Scotian. The Maple Leafs had made the playoffs in nine straight seasons and were about to lose Mitch Marner. They had the cap space and the need for Marchand.

The move to stay in Florida may have paid off for Marchand, not only with a big payday but with a team that is making another run at the playoffs. The Panthers are 22-16-3 on the season, currently in fourth in the Atlantic Division, and just two points out of a playoff spot.

Marchand will get a chance to face the team he nearly signed with on Tuesday night, as the Panthers visit the Maple Leafs. Puck is set to drop just past 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena.