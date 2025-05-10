The Florida Panthers won Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night. Veteran winger Brad Marchand played the hero as his goal beat Toronto goalie Joseph Woll. Florida has pulled the series to 2-1, and have a chance to tie this series in Game 4 in front of their home fans.

This goal was a bit of a weird one, though. Marchand waited patiently for a lane to fire the puck. His shot found the back of the net, but not before taking some sort of deflection or bounce before reaching Woll. The Maple Leafs goalie didn't even appear to have seen the puck go over his shoulder in real time.

IT HAD TO BE HIM 🐀🐀🐀 Brad Marchand calls game for the Panthers with his Game 3 Subway Canada OT winner 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hMOSxDNSQ1 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, the veteran forward spoke with the media. Marchand is certainly no stranger to the postseason, as well as postseason overtime games. And that experience came into play when picking out his shot on Friday night. “In overtime, there's no bad shot you can put on the net,” the Panthers star said, via The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

Evidently, his strategy paid off in spades. His shot took a bounce into the goal and won the game for Florida. Bouncing pucks were a bit of a common theme in Game 3, as well. Morgan Rielly knocked a puck into the Maple Leafs net in the first period. And Toronto scored a goal on a deflection off Gustav Forsling's glove.

The Panthers certainly won't complain about the bounces. Especially when they benefit them in the end. Florida needed a spark in this series, which became even more necessary after falling behind 2-0 in the first. They got that spark through one of the more experienced players on the roster. And they have a chance to truly swing momentum in their direction in Game 4 on Sunday night.