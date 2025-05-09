Morgan Rielly and the Toronto Maple Leafs are seeking a 3-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They got off to a blistering start in Game 3, as well. Toronto scored two goals on five shots to take an early 2-0 lead. However, Florida cut into the lead thanks to captain Aleksander Barkov.

In saying this, the Barkov goal is not as it appeared. In real time, it seemed as if the Panthers captain made an incredible move to put the puck past Joseph Woll. To be fair, this is an unbelievable effort by Barkov to get in this position. However, upon replay review, it's clear the puck went in off Rielly in a failed attempt to knock the puck away from goal.

BARKOV HAS THE CATS ON THE BOARD ☝️ pic.twitter.com/3lL6igkWa4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is not an intentional move on Rielly's part. But it's an unfortunate bounce that could cut into the team's momentum. The Panthers have halved Toronto's early two goal advantage. And this is a team with more than enough talent to overcome early adversity.

As mentioned, Toronto got the party started from the outset in Game 3. Young Maple Leafs star Matthew Knies scored his fifth goal of the postseason just 23 seconds into the game to make it a 1-0 contest. Later on, veteran John Tavares made it a 2-0 game with his fourth of the postseason.

Maple Leafs star William Nylander has been a force throughout this series. And he continued this trend on Friday night. He added an assist on Tavares's goal on Friday night. Nylander now has three goals and two assists for five points in three games during this series.

The Panthers are hoping to avoid a near impossible situation in Game 3. A loss puts them on the brink of elimination for the first time since the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. Unfortunately for them, they would not need to win just one game to avoid elimination if they were to fall on Friday night.