Even as the football season nears, Tony Carter is still loading up his inaugural Central State coaching staff with plenty 0f NFL experience. After hiring former Steelers great Santonio Holmes, Carter's latest additions are Leon Washington as offensive coordinator and Quintin Demps as Defensive Pass Game Coordinator.

Both Washington and Demps have extensive NFL experience as well as their own personal football success. A star at Florida State University, Washington accumulated 12,898 all-purpose yards and scored 28 touchdowns, including 16 on the ground. He's most known for his NFL tenure with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks as an all-purpose back and kick returner. In 2008, he earned a spot on the All-Pro First Team and led the league with an impressive 2,332 all-purpose yards. This will be his first coaching job.

Demps is joining Carter at Central State following his time as head coach at Judson University. A fourth-round draft pick from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), Demps played 10 seasons in the NFL, spending most of his career with the Houston Texans. He recorded 312 total tackles (222 solo) and 18 interceptions, with a career-best six interceptions during the 2016 season.

Both players-turned coaches will be key to Carter's bid to lead Central State back to it's winning ways. The goal is simple: turn Central State back into a Division II contender. The Mauraders were once an HBCU Power, producing players like Hugh Douglass and making the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1983 under legendary head coach Billy Joe. But, the program has fallen on tough times since their glory years.

They finished last season under former head coach Kevin Porter with a 1-9 record. They suffered notable losses to then #4 ranked Grand Valley State 58-0 and to SIAC contenders Clark Atlanta and Miles College who eventually faced off in the conference championship. Carter's Central State plays its first game against Kentucky State University in the Detroit Classic on August 30th at 1 PM EST.