Florida Panthers star Brad Marchand opened up about what it meant to even the Stanley Cup Final series with Edmonton. Marchand lifted his club to a massive 5-4 double overtime win on Friday night over the Oilers.

“Pure excitement, adrenaline for our whole group,” Marchand said, per The Athletic. “It was a very important game for our team, and we all knew we were one shot away. Luckily, it went our way.”

Marchand finished the game with two goals, off of seven total shots on goal. His second goal was the game-winner for Florida, who narrowly averted disaster had they lost. Following the victory, the series is now tied at 1-1 heading into Game 3 back in Sunrise.

“They're very intense games,” Marchand said, per NHL.com. “The energy in this building is pretty incredible. You can see the way they feed off of it. Just the intensity of the games, it's exciting to be a part of. It's a good one to win. I liked the way we played tonight.”

The Panthers and Oilers play Game 3 on Monday.

The Panthers snagged Game 2 in Edmonton 

The Oilers had a lead on Florida Friday night, and almost looked certain to race out to a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Marchand proved to be the answer for the Panthers, who won last year's Stanley Cup.

“He's a gamer. He's a competitor,” Panthers star Seth Jones said of Marchand. “He brings so much energy to our team on and off the ice and you saw that tonight.”

Edmonton is looking for revenge, after losing in the final last year to the Panthers. The Oilers won a close Game 1 in this series, 4-3. Both contests so far have gone to overtime.

“Obviously when you win the first one you're disappointed when you don't follow up and win the second one, but we're going there with a split and that's fine with us,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We know we're comfortable playing on the road. We've won a lot of games so far in the regular season and playoffs. So, we'll get ready for Game 3.”

The series now shifts to Florida for Game 3, which is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.