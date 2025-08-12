With a new coach, smart offseason additions, and a rejigged offense, fans of the Dallas Cowboys are once again hungry for a deep run. The past few years have been paved with lofty expectations, but the squad has repeatedly fallen short.

The Cowboys are eager to get over the hump. They haven't been to the Super Bowl since winning it all in 1996. For perspective, at that time, running back CeeDee Lamb was only two years old, while rookie Tyler Booker wasn't even born yet.

For Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith, it's unfathomable that the franchise hasn't won the championship for 30 years. He underscored the need to bring back the winning culture in Dallas.

“It's still shocking to me, and you know, I'm a firm believer that we should be in contention in every decade—at least one time an NFC Championship Game (appearance). We should be there at least three times because that's the hallmark of a true championship organization. That's the legacy I look for, that's what I expect of our Cowboys. However, it hasn't happened,” said Emmitt in a video posted by The Athletic's Jon Machota.

The Hall of Fame running back and former MVP played for the Cowboys from 1990 to 2002, leading them to three championships. He also became a Super Bowl MVP, a four-time All-Pro First Team member, and eight-time Pro Bowler in Dallas.

But despite the Cowboys' string of mediocre seasons, Smith made one thing clear.

“Nonetheless, we're still America's team,” said the 56-year-old NFL icon, referring to the tag the Cowboys earned during their immense popularity in the late 1970s.

While Smith's claim is now up for debate, the Cowboys have more serious concerns for the upcoming season. There are early uncertainties under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer and with star Dak Prescott returning from a hamstring injury. There's also the holdout with defensive end Micah Parsons.

Dallas missed the playoffs last season with a 7-10 record.

