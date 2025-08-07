At 37 years old and entering his 15th season, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has seen it all in the NFL. He's been a picture of consistency, widely regarded as one of the best in his position.

He, however, was hobbled by an ankle injury last season, limiting him to just 10 games. Williams is eager to bounce back, with the 49ers banking on him to continue to be a seasoned anchor, especially for his younger teammates.

In particular, the 11-time Pro Bowler has taken fourth-year guard Spencer Burford under his wings, acknowledging the latter's potential and work ethic. Williams has played with numerous teammates over the years—he knows what untapped talent looks like.

“Obviously, we clicked. He’s like a little brother to me now. I love him to death,” said Williams in a report from The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

The 25-year-old Buford was drafted by the 49ers as the 134th overall pick in 2022. There was an instant connection between him and Williams: They both hail from Texas and have the same birthday.

Article Continues Below

But more importantly, they share a similar drive to succeed. Tafur noted that Williams holds a camp for young offensive linemen at his gym in Houston. Guess who showed up a few weeks earlier than usual?

“He was just there working out with my trainer and stuff, just from the jump. As soon as the offseason kicked off, he was in there grinding,” said Williams.

“You can see a noticeable change in his body—he put on more muscle and you can tell he worked on his explosiveness. He worked his butt off and you can just tell, he’s got a step.”

The 49ers want to atone for their dismal performance last season, winning only six games and missing the playoffs. With Williams back in full health and Buford putting in the work, a better showing feels inevitable.