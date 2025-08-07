The Dallas Cowboys' season was derailed by injuries in 2024, but they have made the moves this offseason to ensure that doesn't happen again. Brian Schottenheimer is in as the new head coach in Dallas to replace Mike McCarthy, and the Cowboys have added to their offensive arsenal.

Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb struggled with injuries during the back half of last season, but both are back healthy and should form one of the best duos in football once again. The Cowboys also added George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving Prescott two of the most talented weapons in the NFL to throw the ball to.

Legendary wide receiver Dez Bryant, who knows a thing or two about dominating games on the outside while wearing the star on his helmet, chimed in about Prescott's receivers in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Real talk,” Bryant wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in response to a post saying that Lamb and Pickens are going to “put up numbers” this season.

Lamb has always racked up the stats ever since he was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round back in 2020. He has played 81 games for the Cowboys during his five seasons, catching 496 balls for 6,339 yards and 38 touchdowns. He had a spectacular season in 2023, leading the NFL with 135 receptions on his way to First Team All-Pro recognition. He also has been named a Second Team All-Pro wideout on two occasions, including last season despite missing two games.

Pickens is a of a complicated case compared to the stability that Lamb provides, but a more stable situation in Dallas should help him take his game to the next level. The talent is clearly there with Pickens, but it is all about the consistency both mentally and physically that he needs to become a star.

In three seasons, Pickens has caught 174 balls for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers don't pop off the screen, but he has been dealing with poor quarterback play on an overall bad offense during his entire career. Neither of those things should hold true in Dallas and Lamb will be taking most of the attention from opposing defenses, which could open up opportunities for Pickens to thrive.

If he can stay consistent and Lamb can stay healthy, Prescott will have one of the best receiving cores in the NFL at his disposal and this Cowboys offense will have a chance to really take off in 2025.