Taylor Swift watched boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Super Bowl 58, so she is no stranger to epic finishes in a championship matchup. But they say nothing is quite like playoff hockey, and the music icon's reaction to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final appears to support that claim.

Swift and Kelce witnessed the Edmonton Oilers earn a 5-4 OT victory over the Florida Panthers in Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, in what was a night the power couple and rest of the NHL-watching world will likely never forget. There were twists and turns galore. The Cats appeared to be cruising toward a commanding 3-1 series lead after scoring three times in the first period. Their opponent then countered with three unanswered goals of their own.

Jake Walman then gave the Oilers an improbable lead more than halfway into the third period. It was the defending champions' turn to respond, and boy did they. Sam Reinhart, who had not scored in the playoffs since Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on May 18, lit the lamp with 19.5 seconds left in regulation.

Six days after Corey Perry delivered the latest game-tying goal in Final history, the Panthers' regular season points leader produced his own special brand of clutch heroics. Taylor Swift was overcome with excitement after the latest thrilling moment of what should go down as an all-time series when the final buzzer sounds.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner tapped her chest, saying something to the effect of “my heart was racing,” via the Bleacher Report X account. Despite the allegiances she obviously has for Kelce's Chiefs, Swift's heart may belong to hockey after this wild Game 4 clash.

Taylor Swift’s reaction to the Panthers forcing OT 🤣 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iYCtRDvhUB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Panthers and Oilers mesmerized Taylor Swift, fans all over the globe

Similar to Perry's goal, Reinhart's terrific effort ultimately came in an overtime defeat. Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner and Oilers great Leon Draisaitl ended the roller-coaster ride, once and for all. Edmonton returns home with serious momentum, knowing that it will get to play two of the final three games in the raucous Rogers Place (if necessary).

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will probably not make the trip to The Great White North for a pivotal Game 5, but based on what they just experienced in Sunrise, they may be glued to the action just the same. That is the type of effect a sensational Stanley Cup Final can have on the masses. The Panthers and Oilers, regardless of what fans think about them, are putting on a legendary performance.

And the crowd cannot get enough of it. Following three OT showdowns and a series of heart-stopping moments, what do they possibly have in store for spectators on Saturday? We will find out when the puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.