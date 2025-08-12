It's official, Taylor Swift is taking her career to new heights — literally!

The 14-time Grammy winner will be appearing on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast on Wednesday, the podcast announced on Monday (Aug. 11).

“Taylor’s about to do a f–king podcast,” the podcast posted with a clip of the couple recording the episode.

The New Heights podcast confirmed Swift's appearance with a short video posted across its social channels. In the preview, Swift compliments Travis who is wearing a blue sweater.

“It's the color of your eyes, sweetie—that's why we match so well,” Travis says to Swift whom he's been dating since 2023.

Taylor's about to do a f*cking podcast! NEW EPISODE WEDS 7PM ET pic.twitter.com/CFpIjMNHF4 — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 12, 2025

“OMG I'M GAGGED,” one fan reacted.

“Nice touch that this clip is 13 seconds,” one fan noticed, referencing the singer's favorite number.

“He called her sweetie live I cannot f—ing breathe,” another fan wrote.

The podcast first teased a silhouette of the guest, writing, “92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest. New episode Wednesday 7PM ET,” the post read.

92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET pic.twitter.com/dJW2KdDeFP — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 11, 2025

Fans immediately flocked to the comments, guessing it was the singer.

“No pressure but if you wanted you can drop the ep early. no worries if not though,” Walmart wrote in the comment section.

“YALL WEARING TAYLOR SHIRTS. The background is sparkly orange. Oh my god,” one fan wrote, where it seemingly shows the brothers in Taylor attire. Another fan added, “I know that shirt anywhere,” with a photo of the alleged Swift merch.

One fan even threatened the podcast sharing that they'll be disappointed if the singer is not revealed as the special guest, “If it’s not Taylor, i’m blocking you all.”

In addition to the fan's suspicions of the singer being a guest, Swift's social media team also gave a slight hint to a new era approaching.

“Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…'” the caption said alongside an array of orange looks from her record-breaking Eras Tour. Orange is rumored to be the color of her next era and is also seen in the background of the New Heights podcast guest announcement.

The episodes date was also a clue as its dropping on August 13, and 13 is Swift’s lucky number.

Is Taylor Swift teasing new music?

With just one clip, its hard to predict what Swift exactly will be spilling on the episode but besides more into the love life between she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, fans want more music.

Swifties have been speculating for the past year that the singer would be announcing the re-recording of her Reputation album. However, when the singer announced that she now owns the masters of her first six albums — which includes Reputation — she shared that she hadn't started recording and that Reputation and her self-titled album will “have their moment to re-emerge when the time is right, if that is something you guys would be excited about.”

“But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”

Last year, a source told Us Weekly that “she’ll get to work on a new album and is talking about hitting the road again—albeit on a smaller scale than the Eras Tour—in 2026.”