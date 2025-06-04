The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers are set to face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, and the reigning champions are making a change in their lineup. Head coach Paul Maurice announced that A.J. Greer would not be on the ice for Game 1, which leaves the door open for somebody else, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

“Jesper Boqvist rejoins the Florida Panthers lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, replacing A.J. Greer,” Johnston wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With Boqvist being inserted into the lineup, it will make his 12th appearance of the postseason.

Greer will not be available for Game 1 since he's dealing with an unspecified lower-body injury. He was listed as a game-time decision, but he missed practice in the morning, and Maurice ruled him out. He played in 12 postseason games for the Panthers and has scored three points, as well as a pair of goals.

Boqvist has scored five points in his 11 appearances in the postseason, which included him scoring three of those points in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes. Hopefully, Boqvist is able to continue to produce at a high level for the Panthers, and Greer can return as soon as possible.

The Panthers are ready for the Finals to start, and Aleksander Barkov spoke about the upcoming series.

“Ready to go, for sure,” Barkov said via Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. “We’ve been waiting for a little bit here. Obviously, it was nice to get a couple of days off, stay in Florida for a little bit, not to think about anything, but now it starts to feel like, alright, let’s get it going.”

The Panthers and Oilers are set to rematch after seeing each other last season in the Finals, and Florida won in Game 7 after winning the first three games of the series.