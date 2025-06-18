The Florida Panthers are once again champions in back-to-back seasons, as they defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 to clinch the series.

It was a back-and-forth contest in Game 6, as the Panthers were trying to close out the series and the Oilers weren't trying to go home. In the end, the Panthers showed that they were the better team, and Sam Reinhart played one of his best games of the series, scoring four goals in Game 6 to lead the team to their second championship in a row.

If it felt like the Panthers dominated for most of the series, it's actually true, especially after reading this stat, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston.

“The Panthers spent more time leading during this Stanley Cup Final than any previous team in history: 255:49,” Johnston wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With their win, the Panthers are the fourth team to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in the last 30 years. They now join the Detroit Red Wings, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Tampa Bay Lightning as the only clubs to defend their title two years in a row.

There were many players that helped the Panthers get to where they are now, but nobody is important than Matthew Tkachuk, who has been with the team for the past three seasons. In his first season, they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, but have since defeated the Oilers in the past two years. Tkachuk wasn't as dominant this season than in the past due to injuries, but he still did the best he could.

After the game, Tkachuk was asked if he believed that the Panthers were a dynasty.

“Hell yeah. Absolutely, absolutely,” Tkachuk said.

Going into the offseason, it will be important for the Panthers to try to keep the key pieces on their team while also looking to improve the roster.