SAN FRANCISCO, CA– Everything about the Jonathan Kuminga situation is complicated. And layered. And difficult.

We're at a moment in the saga, a tumultuous and turbulent five-year saga, that feels ever-so familiar to the other contentious moments that have taken both sides for a rollercoaster.

Trade rumors swirling. Kuminga on the outside of the rotation, looking in. The clunkiness of his fit in the combinations Steve Kerr wants to use. Fans are psychoanalyzing every movement of Kuminga and everyone in the vicinity of him. All amid a team and a situation that doesn't leave anyone much of a runway to make a decision, given the urgency of Stephen Curry and company's timeline.

“I can imagine it’s not easy for him,” Kerr acknowledged after the Warriors' practice Wednesday evening. “We’ve talked about the situation, and my desire is for JK to become the best player he can possibly be, regardless of where he ends up, whether it’s here or elsewhere.”

This season, Kuminga is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.8%. After opening the season hot and helping the Dubs to a strong 4-1 start, things have gone sideways for the fifth-year forward.

While knee tendinitis has sapped much of Kuminga's rhythm, all of his numbers are down over his past 10 games. Kuminga's only averaging 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game, on 35.8% shooting. All while tallying a -53 collective plus/minus and racking up 26 turnovers in that stretch.

Kerr understands the situation Kuminga is in. As a player, Kerr was constantly on the trade block. The sharpshooter famous for knocking down 3-pointer after 3-pointer next to Michael Jordan was traded six times over the course of his 17 seasons in the league.

But Kerr also understands the nuanced difficulties of Kuminga's situation. As a lottery pick drafted to a team with future Hall-of-Famers still in their competitive years, Kuminga didn't get the typical environment that most other young high draft picks get to step into.

He didn't get the runway to make mistakes. He didn't get the inconsequential minutes typical of a tanking team to experiment and find himself. In his rookie season, the Warriors won the title. It's hard for any rookie to find minutes on a team where nearly every game matters. Especially a rookie that a lot of scouts said would be a long-term developmental project.

But at the core of this situation comes down to fit and system. It's been a square peg in a round hole. And it's been like that for a long time now.

“It's the combinations, the fit. All that stuff has been going on for a few years. We know that, and I'm not going to shy away from that. I think it's pretty obvious,” Kerr said openly.

Golden State has tried just about everything. And to his credit, Kuminga's been receptive to these efforts this season. He asked Kerr to coach him hard and has responded to everything Kerr has asked of him.

But whether it's staggering him next to Curry, bringing him off the bench to lead the second unit, surrounding him with shooters, asking him to play off-the-ball, or asking him to play on the ball, the Warriors have exhausted just about every feasible option with little to show for it. Flashes in the pan at most, which is the consequence of shoving a square peg in a round hole.

“I do feel for him,” Kerr continued. “He has been sort of at the whim of my decision-making based on what I want to see out there from our team.”

So where does that leave Kuminga, Kerr, and the Warriors?

In the past, there have been paths back to something resembling harmony.

Last season, when Kuminga fell out of the rotation right before the playoffs, the relationship looked unsalvageable until Butler took a spill in Game 2 of the Rockets series. And in the following round, when Curry went down to a hamstring injury, Kuminga became one of the focal points in the Warriors' attempts to extend the series long enough for the star guard to return.

But deja vu aside, this current moment feels far more pressing than other ones from the past. With January 15th, the day Kuminga becomes trade-eligible, a little over a month away, and the Warriors in need of very specific pieces, it's hard not to feel like his time in Golden State is ticking away.

Sure, circumstances could change. Kuminga could rediscover his mojo and play his way back into the lineup. Or the offers dry up, and a trade from a value standpoint doesn't make sense. Regardless of what happens, Kerr expressed his confidence in Mike Dunleavy Jr. to do whatever he deems necessary as the general manager.

“Mike and I are totally aligned,” Kerr said. “He's great at his job, whatever decisions he makes. He will include me in the discussions, but it's not my job either. It's his decision ultimately, and we both respect that.”

For now, both sides remain communicative and cordial with each other. Both Kuminga and Kerr maintain they have a good relationship, with open lines of communication with one another.

“This is part of being in the league, and I’ve talked to JK about it,” Kerr said. “I’ve talked to most our guys really; it’s a really weird business to be in because you have to fully commit to the team you’re playing for, knowing full well that team may trade you or cut you. And that’s a really hard thing to reconcile as a player.”

Steve Kerr on the Jonathan Kuminga situation, his minutes, and how the impending Jan 15th deadline affects the Dubs: “It’s not an easy situation but nobody knows what’s going to happen. My goal is to get JK to play at the highest level, that’ll help us win.” Long soundbite. pic.twitter.com/vT2d36v0y8 — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) December 11, 2025

For now, all Kuminga and Kerr can do is grit their teeth, focus on basketball, and ignore the outside noise. At least until the situation seriously comes to a head.