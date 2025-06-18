The Florida Panthers have done it again, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season. The Panthers were able to do it six games this time around, as they won 5-1. It was Sam Reinhart who played one of his best games of the series, scoring four goals in the championship-clincher to lead the team to their second championship in a row.

Everyone on the team played a part in winning this championship, and Matthew Tkachuk should be one of the proudest after being with this squad for the past three seasons. In his first season, they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, but have since defeated the Oilers in the past two years.

Last season, the Panthers celebrated at the Elbow Room, which is a bar in Fort Lauderdale. After they won again, the Stanley Cup social media account made sure to reach out to Tkachuk to see if they'd be at the same place as last year.

“Same time at the Elbow Room, Matthew,” the account wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“I'm in,” Tkachuk responded.

The Panthers dominated for most of this series, as they led 255:49, which is more than any team in history, according to The Athletic's Chris Johnston. They are also the fourth team to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in the last 30 years, joining the Detroit Red Wings, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Tampa Bay Lightning as the only clubs to defend their title two years in a row.

It would not be a surprise if the Panthers were right back in the fold next season as favorites to win the championship. They've been on a run the past few years, and it should be safe to say they're turning into a dynasty right before out eyes.