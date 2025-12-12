We've got the full list of results and winners from The Game Awards 2025 (TGA 2025) show. This year marks the 11th anniversary of the show, which began back in 2014. But who are this year's candidates, and who are our winners? Let's take a look at The Game Awards (TGA) 2025 Results and Winners.
The Game Awards 2025 Winners: TGA 2025 Results
The Game Awards 2025 Winners include:
TGA 2025 Game of The Year:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Best Game Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Best Narrative
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
TGA 2025 Results – Best Art Direction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Score & Music
- Christopher Larkin (Hollow Knight: Silksong)
- Darren Korb (Hades II)
- Lorien Testard (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Toma Otowa (Ghost of Yotei)
- Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach)
Best Audio Design
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Silent Hill f
TGA 2025 Results – Best Performance
- Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
- Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
- Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
- Troy Baker (Indiana Jones And The Great Circle)
Innovation In Accesssibility
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Games for Impact
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop
Best Ongoing
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man's Sky
Best Community Support
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
TGA 2025 Results – Best Independent Game
- Absolum
- Ball X Pit
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Debut Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
Best Mobile Game
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
TGA 2025 Results – Best VR/AR Game
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
Best Action Game
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades II
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Action/Adventure
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
TGA 2025 Results – Best RPG
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Best Fighting
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection
- Fatal Fury: City of Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5: R.E.V.O. World Stage
Best Family
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Lego Party!
- Lego Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
- Split Fiction
TGA 2025 Results – Best Sim/Strategy
- Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- Tempest Rising
- The Alters
Best Sports/Racing
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
Best Multiplayer
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
TGA 2025 Results – Best Adaptation
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splintercell: Deathwatch
- The Last of Us: Season 2
- Until Dawn
Most Anticipated Game
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher IV
Content Creator of The Year
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- MoistCr1tikal
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Brawk – Brock Somerhalder
- Chovy – Jeong Ji-Hoon
- Forsaken – Jason Susanto
- Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe
- Menard – Saul Leonardo
- ZywOo – Mathieu Herbaut
TGA 2025 Results – Best Esports Team
- Gen.G – League of Legends
- NRG – Valorant
- Team Falcons – DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
Player's Voice
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Genshin Impact
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Wuthering Waves
Overall, that includes the results and winners of The Game Awards 2025. Overall, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominated the night. Not only did it win Game of the Year, but eight other awards, including Best Game Direction, Narrative, Art Direction, and more.
Meanwhile, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, was nominated for seven awards. Unfortunately, it failed to win a single award, partly thanks to the success of Clair Obscur. It's not alone, though, as many other titles received several nominations. For example, Supergiant Games' Hades 2 only won one award on six nominations. Though at least they managed to come home with something.
Lastly, Wuthering Waves won the Player's Voice Award. The Free-to-play Open-World Action RPG has been a smash hit since it's release in 2024. Furthermore, the game launched on PS5 and macOS earlier this year.
