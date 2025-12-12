We've got the full list of results and winners from The Game Awards 2025 (TGA 2025) show. This year marks the 11th anniversary of the show, which began back in 2014. But who are this year's candidates, and who are our winners? Let's take a look at The Game Awards (TGA) 2025 Results and Winners.

The Game Awards 2025 Winners: TGA 2025 Results

Thank you for watching The Game Awards! What was your favorite moment? — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Game Awards 2025 Winners include:

TGA 2025 Game of The Year:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Split Fiction

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Silent Hill f

TGA 2025 Results – Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Score & Music

Christopher Larkin (Hollow Knight: Silksong)

Darren Korb (Hades II)

Lorien Testard (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Toma Otowa (Ghost of Yotei)

Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell (Death Stranding 2: On the Beach)

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Silent Hill f

TGA 2025 Results – Best Performance

Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)

Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)

Troy Baker (Indiana Jones And The Great Circle)

Innovation In Accesssibility

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Atomfall

Doom: The Dark Ages

EA Sports FC 26

South of Midnight

Games for Impact

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

South of Midnight

Wanderstop

Best Ongoing

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man's Sky

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

TGA 2025 Results – Best Independent Game

Absolum

Ball X Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Best Mobile Game

Destiny: Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

TGA 2025 Results – Best VR/AR Game

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Ghost Town

Marvel's Deadpool VR

The Midnight Walk

Best Action Game

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades II

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

TGA 2025 Results – Best RPG

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Article Continues Below

Best Fighting

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection

Fatal Fury: City of Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5: R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family

Donkey Kong Bananza

Lego Party!

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Split Fiction

TGA 2025 Results – Best Sim/Strategy

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

Sid Meier's Civilization VII

Tempest Rising

The Alters

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Best Multiplayer

ARC Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

TGA 2025 Results – Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splintercell: Deathwatch

The Last of Us: Season 2

Until Dawn

Most Anticipated Game

007 First Light

Grand Theft Auto VI

Marvel's Wolverine

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher IV

Content Creator of The Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Brawk – Brock Somerhalder

Chovy – Jeong Ji-Hoon

Forsaken – Jason Susanto

Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe

Menard – Saul Leonardo

ZywOo – Mathieu Herbaut

TGA 2025 Results – Best Esports Team

Gen.G – League of Legends

NRG – Valorant

Team Falcons – DOTA 2

Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2

Player's Voice

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Genshin Impact

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Wuthering Waves

Overall, that includes the results and winners of The Game Awards 2025. Overall, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dominated the night. Not only did it win Game of the Year, but eight other awards, including Best Game Direction, Narrative, Art Direction, and more.

Meanwhile, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, was nominated for seven awards. Unfortunately, it failed to win a single award, partly thanks to the success of Clair Obscur. It's not alone, though, as many other titles received several nominations. For example, Supergiant Games' Hades 2 only won one award on six nominations. Though at least they managed to come home with something.

Lastly, Wuthering Waves won the Player's Voice Award. The Free-to-play Open-World Action RPG has been a smash hit since it's release in 2024. Furthermore, the game launched on PS5 and macOS earlier this year.

Lastly, for more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.