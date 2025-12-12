The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a 4-2 loss against the Montreal Canadiens, and they dealt with an injury to one of their key players during the game. Sidney Crosby took a shot during the game and took some time to get composed, according to Michelle Crechiolo of the Pens Inside Scoop.

“Sidney Crosby took a shot off his left skate and looked to be in some pain heading to the bench. He remained there for a short while before hopping over the boards for a shift. The fans cheered as he did so,” Crechiolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

After the game, Crosby was asked how he felt, and he brushed off the injury, which seemed to be in his foot.

“Good. It’s fine. Didn’t feel great at the time, but it’s fine,” Crosby said.

Article Continues Below

Crosby seemed to be more worried about the loss, as the Canadiens got out to a 3-0 start in the first 31 minutes of the game. Jacob Fowler made things difficult for the Penguins, taking away their power plays, and he finished with 36 saves. Though the Canadiens entered the game with the second-worst save percentage in the NHL, it didn't look like that against the Penguins.

“[Crosby] was solid. We had some good looks. He looked pretty good in there,” Crosby said. “It would have been nice to get a little bit more traffic in front of him and test him more that way. The pucks that he was able to see, he did a good job.”

With the loss, the Penguins are 14-8-7 and are in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. They're in the middle of the pack, and with Crosby's injury not being serious, they still have a chance to make up some ground in the standings.