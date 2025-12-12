After losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz in free agency, the New York Mets must re-strategize their offseason plan. One option would be turning to the trade market for some extra firepower.

The Mets are attempting to do that, checking in on a Luis Robert trade with the Chicago White Sox. However, Robert's contract has become a sticking point in trade talks, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Mets inquired about Luis Robert,” Heyman wrote. “But for the Mets to surrender prospects, they want money back to offset Robert's $20 million salary and hard-line White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf isn't seen as likely to give money to Steve Cohen's team.”

Robert will make $20 million in 2026 and has a club option for the same price in 2027. Whoever trades for the outfielder must be willing to commit to that option or hammer out a long-term deal. While the Mets certainly have the resources, they aren't as keen on paying Robert's current salary.

Coming off of a pair of down seasons, it makes sense why teams like New York might be weary of a deal. While Robert stole 33 bases in 2025, he hit just .223 with 14 home run and 53 RBIs. The year prior, he his .224 with 14 home runs, 35 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

Still, Robert has found himself consistently in trade rumors. Teams are hoping he returns to his 2023 form, when he earned an All-Star appearance after hitting .264 with 38 home runs, 80 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He still plays sound defense in the outfield and it's clear his speed hasn't gone anywhere.

Neither has his contract, which has slowed trade talks. But with the Mets in need of a spark, perhaps they push a bit harder for Robert's services.