The Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 3 on the road to stay within striking distance of their first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers. However, all the talk after the game will be about Matthew Tkachuk's 5-minute major penalty after a late hit on Jake Guentzel. Guentzel was admiring his pass to Anthony Cirelli for an empty net goal that extended the lead to 5-1 when Tkachuk came from his blind side and delivered a hit a couple of seconds too late. The hit reminded many of Brandon Hagel's on Aleksander Barkov Thursday night.

Matthew Tkachuk has been given a 5-minute major for this hit on Jake Guentzel before Tampa's ENG

The hit wasn't as dangerous as Hagel's on Barkov. However, it was still under the same premise of being too late. Would it have been a 5-minute major if it came in the first period of a close game? Maybe not, but the officials felt the right move given the circumstances was to get Tkachuk out of the game.

After Hagel's hit, Game 3 wasn't as rough as many expected. The Panthers usually don't let their opponents get away with anything like that, but Hagel's suspension likely allowed cooler heads to prevail. Tkachuk is generally the main culprit of retribution, so there is a good chance the hit on Guentzel was an example of that.

Guentzel has two goals and two assists in the series, which means Tkachuk likely saw an opportunity to take liberties with one of the Lightning's star players, like Hagel did with his captain. It should only ramp up the intensity for Game 4 with the series at 2-1 and Hagel returning to the lineup.

Will Matthew Tkachuk receive a suspension?

Some people couldn't believe that Hagel received a one-game suspension for his hit on Barkov. The Department of Player Safety ultimately determined that the hit's severity deserved a suspension. Tkachuk's hit wasn't half as severe, but Lightning fans will argue that it was the same premise and should be dealt with in the same manner.

The hit was even more surprising given that Tkachuk and Guentzel played together with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. It's the second example of that this postseason, as Nick Cousins was given a fine for firing a puck at former teammate Anthony Stolarz on Thursday night. One thing is for sure: the Panthers and ex-Panthers have no problem with turning on former teammates.