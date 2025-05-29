The Florida Panthers dropped Game 4 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, the series remained theirs to lose. They had a 3-1 series lead and had a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final with a win on Wednesday night in Game 5.

The Panthers fell behind the Hurricanes 2-0 during Game 5. But this Florida team refuses to quit, no matter the circumstances. Florida stormed back in the second period, scoring three goals. In the end, the Panthers won Game 5 by the score of 5-3 and have advanced to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.

Article Continues Below
This is a developing story. More details to follow.