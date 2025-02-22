Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was injured in the electric 4 Nations Face-Off, and was only able to watch from the bench as Connor McDavid and Team Canada defeated USA in a thrilling championship game at TD Garden.

Although the specifics of the injury remain under wraps, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice confirmed that the power forward will not play on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken.

“Per HC Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk will not play tonight vs. Seattle and will continue to be evaluated these next couple of days,” confirmed Panthers TV rinkside reporter Katie Engleson on Saturday morning. “Maurice says they will have a clear plan after that.”

Florida entered the 13-day 4 Nations Face-Off break on a tear, winning two in a row and seven in 10 tries before the pause. They're back to the top of the Atlantic Division with a 34-20-3 record, and again project as Stanley Cup contenders in 2024-25.

But in order to go back-to-back, the Panthers are absolutely going to need Tkachuk healthy.

Panthers need Matthew Tkachuk for stretch run

Tkachuk has certainly deserved a rest after he was one of Team USA's most important players early in the tournament. But he was ineffective after the injury, and his status going forward is murky at best.

Although his country came up short, both Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett captured a championship along with Canada, and both players made their mark in the tournament.

Florida was well-represented, with multiple players participating, including captain Sasha Barkov, who played a big role for Team Finland. Now, everyone is back in town and ready for the stretch run.

That begins at Amerant Bank Arena against the visiting Kraken on Saturday night. After that tilt, the Panthers will head on the road to take on the Nashville Predators, before returning to Florida for a five-game homestand between February 27 – March 8.

It'll be interesting to see how much time Tkachuk misses; his brother Brady, who was fantastic in the tournament, said that the ailment did not look good.

Matthew Tkachuk has again been one of the Panthers' best players this season; he's up to 22 goals and 57 points in just 52 games, good for second in team scoring behind Reinhart.

It does seem like Tkachuk will miss more than Saturday's game, although it's not surprising that the franchise are keeping the true severity of the injury on the down low right now.

With five victories in six tries before the break, the Panthers will continue to be a powerhouse even without Tkachuk. The best-case scenario might be to let him heal fully, especially as the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs are less than two months away.

And after advancing to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals — and winning the organization's inaugural championship last year — the roster is laser focused on making another deep run this time around.

Puck is set to drop between the Panthers and Kraken just past 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night.