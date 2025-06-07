The legend of Florida Panthers star Sam Bennett continues to grow.

Bennett has led the defending champions in these playoffs, and he was the main man in their Game 1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, scoring twice. Bennett added another to open up the scoring in Game 2, and that goal put him in the record books.

12 of his 13 playoff goals have been on the road, which is the most in a single postseason in NHL history.

Via SN Stats:

Panthers Sam Bennett sets NHL record for the most road goals in one postseason#TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/xKZRCuzcTq — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Talk about thriving in a hostile environment. Bennett is tough, gritty, and an absolute grinder, and this record is a testament to just that. The Canadian flourishes as a villain, and he also leads the Panthers in points with 19.

Article Continues Below

Unfortunately, Florida couldn't hang on in the series opener, blowing a 3-1 lead to ultimately lose 4-3 in overtime after Leon Draisaitl buried the winner, beating Sergei Bobrovsky glove side. Game 2 has been a wild one as well.

At the first intermission, it's already 3-2 for the Oilers. Evander Kane and Evan Bouchard scored after Bennett's goal before Seth Jones tied things up at two. Draisaitl then continued his hot streak with a goal, putting away a nasty assist from Connor McDavid, who undressed Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad before setting up his co-star.

It's already clear that Edmonton is out for blood in this series after losing in seven games last June. Revenge has been on their minds for the last year, and they're playing with serious intensity. But Bennett and the Panthers are resilient, and even if they do head home in a 0-2 hole, this team will have all the belief they can claw their way back into the series.

After all, Florida is arguably even better this year after adding Brad Marchand and Jones at the deadline. We'll see if Bennett can add another goal to his playoff total in Game 2.