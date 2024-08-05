The Florida Panthers knew they would lose a few players in NHL Free Agency. One player they did not want to lose, though, was forward Sam Reinhart. Reinhart played a vital role in helping the Panthers win their first Stanley Cup this year, and he would have been tough to replace. Florida worked on a new deal before eventually signing Reinhart with hours to spare.

Reinhart has emerged as a legitimate superstar since joining Florida. He scored the biggest goal of his life in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, as well. His second-period marker was the dagger to the heart of the Edmonton Oilers as it stood as the game-winning goal.

On Sunday, Reinhart addressed his new Panthers contract for the first time. He could have signed elsewhere and likely received a much higher payday than he did from Florida. But Reinhart never considered leaving for another team in NHL Free Agency.

“(Signing elsewhere) was never an option for my wife and I, we wanted to be there through and through,” he said, via The Hockey News. “It all worked out. We’re thrilled with the commitment on both sides. It’s the best place in the world to play hockey. So we’re thrilled to be coming back for a long time.”

Sam Reinhart has helped fuel Panthers success

Reinhart began his career with the Buffalo Sabres. However, the Sabres failed to find any true success during his time there. In 2021, they traded him to the Panthers, and he made an immediate impact on Florida's performance.

Reinhart scored 33 goals and 82 points during his first season with Florida. He helped the Panthers win the Presidents Trophy as the best regular season team in the NHL. However, they failed to win the Stanley Cup that year.

He took a bit of a step back in 2022-23. To be fair, Florida as a team didn't perform to the standard set the year prior. In fact, they barely made the playoffs thanks to a miraculous run of form from journeyman goalie Alex Lyon. In the playoffs, though, Reinhart scored eight goals and 13 points as Florida made the Stanley Cup Final.

Reinhart and the Panthers lost the Stanley Cup to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. But they used that loss as fuel for their run in 2024. Reinhart exploded for 57 goals and 94 points in the regular season. He went on to add 10 goals and 16 points in the playoffs as the Panthers won the Stanley Cup.

Sam Reinhart is certainly one of Florida's best players. With him back in the fold, the Panthers hope more success is on the horizon. They begin their 2024-25 season at home against the Boston Bruins on October 8.