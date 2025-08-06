It was recently reported that QB Shedeur Sanders will start the Cleveland Browns' preseason opener on Friday night against the Carolina Panthers. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski later confirmed the report. On Wednesday, Myles Garrett reacted to the news, via the Browns.

“He's funny, optimistic, light-hearted,” Garrett, a star defensive end, said of the QB. “But he works hard. He takes it seriously, his craft. And he's watching what the others are doing. Doing it his own way in which only he can. Looking forward to seeing him during these preseason games and how he manages the offense. He looks good, but all the guys look good right now.”

Sanders is looking to make the most of the opportunity. In all reality, he is likely fourth on the Browns' depth chart, trailing Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Pickett and Gabriel are dealing with injuries at the moment, however.

At 40 years old, Flacco isn't the long-term option at the position. Pickett is only 27 but he's endured an up and down start to his NFL career. Gabriel, 24, displayed signs of promise at Oregon but he is not guaranteed to emerge as a star at the NFL level.

In other words, the door is open for Sanders to move up the depth chart within the next couple of seasons. Sure, he probably won't start games in 2025 (although anything is possible), but a strong preseason would at least give Cleveland something to seriously think about.

Sanders, a 23-year-old quarterback, enjoyed a strong college football career. He played at Jackson State before joining his father, Deion, at Colorado. Despite playing well, Sanders surprisingly fell in the draft to the 144th overall pick (fifth round).

Shedeur Sanders is hoping to prove his doubters wrong, something he will attempt to begin doing on Friday in the Browns' preseason opener.