PHOENIX– Ever since DeWanna Bonner re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury, some thought she would take a step back. However, no one on the team felt that way, especially head coach Nate Tibbetts.

He was as ecstatic as anyone to bring on an established veteran, champion, and top player in league history. Bonner posted 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench in the 82-66 win over the Connecticut Sun.

The shooting, her size, and overall feel for the game were not surprising. However, Tibbetts was surprised following the win with how quickly she's adjusted to the system.

“DB hasn't practiced; we haven't practiced much overall,” Tibbetts said, chuckling. “She's the ultimate professional. I think she's still navigating where she fits. I give her a lot of credit for not wanting to step on toes and play the right way.

“She came out aggressive tonight; I want her to look to score and look to shoot. We've had shootarounds and walkthroughs, but we haven't really. We've just had live action, and she was good from the get-go tonight.”

It felt from her first game, there was no question regarding chemistry. A major storyline was her reuniting with Alyssa Thomas. They played in Connecticut for the past five seasons together.

Now, they're in the purple and orange, and have shown no signs of growing pains. Even Tibbetts shared that in her first handful of games in Mercury threads.

Same goes for her teammates as well.

DeWanna Bonner made an impact for the Mercury

The numbers look much better than they did with the Indiana Fever. However, this is a different role, and one where she is able to be herself.

She looks like she's playing more free, and playing with more steadiness. The crafty veteran knows how to score (as evidenced by Bonner becoming the WNBA's third all-time leading scorer).

Despite the acumen on that front, she admits a simple rationale she has when approaching scoring.

“I like to slow down and read the game, and take what the defense is giving me. The easiest shot is the best shot for me,” Bonner said. “I don't want to have to work that hard to get shots.

“When you have one of the best passers in the game and you have a lot of scores around you, I feel like I'm going to beat the defense and I'm going to take what they give me and try to let not to let them speed me up. And if I feel sped up, I'm gonna get rid of the ball. So, I just feel like the easiest job is the best shot.”

Her basketball instincts have removed any lack of legitimate practice. The times the team has practiced, everyone remains impressed.

Knowing her role, her strengths, and how to be a great teammate have been pivotal. The more time this teams has, the more Bonner and company will be acclimated.

Some of this stems back to the WNBA's scheduling. Either way, Bonner knows the game, and understands her role of being her, better than anyone.

The Mercury will hope to have more of that role, and then some on Thursday, as they take on the red-hot Indiana Fever.