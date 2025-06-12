The Florida Panthers are just two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup, and they have Brad Marchand to thank for a large part of their run this postseason. After acquiring the former Boston Bruins captain at the trade deadline, the Panthers have benefitted greatly from Marchand's excellence on both ends of the ice during this playoff run.

However, part of the reason the Panthers were able to get Marchand in the building is due to his expiring contract. The 37-year old is slated to be a free agent this offseason, and Florida has other players that it may prioritize keeping around before it gets to Marchand this summer, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“The door isn’t closed on staying with the Florida Panthers, but with pending unrestricted free agent and Conn Smythe contender Sam Bennett a top priority for the Panthers and Aaron Ekblad also a pending UFA, it’s probably most likely Marchand is going to market where total dollars will be the top priority moreso than the actual average annual value,” LeBrun wrote. “I think he’s going to get three or four years and easily north of $8 million a year.”

Marchand was the hero in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, scoring a shorthanded goal in regulation before netting the overtime winner on a breakaway to tie the series up at one game apiece. The Game 2 hero also opened the scoring for the Panthers in a Game 3 rout on Monday that gave them a 2-1 series lead.

Bennett is going to command a large amount of money on the open market after an incredible postseason that has featured 12 goals on the road, a new Stanley Cup Playoffs record. Ekblad has also been a mainstay with the Panthers and will be a valuable face on the open market.

That leaves Marchand in an interesting spot. He has been one of the best players in this postseason and is a contender for the Conn Smythe himself if the Panthers go on to win, but Florida may not have enough in the bank to keep him around next season. If Marchand does hit the open market, he will be a hot commodity given his recent production this season.