For the first time since his hold-in began, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons did not show up to the team's training camp session. While some thought it might be because he was discussing a possible new contract with team owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas brass, that proved to be not the case. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter via X (formerly Twitter), Parsons was not at practice Thursday due to back tightness.

“For the first time in training camp, Micah Parsons was not on the practice field Thursday with multiple sources indicating the Pro Bowl pass rusher was dealing with back tightness, per ESPN’s @toddarcher,” posted Schefter on the social media platform.

It made sense for Parsons to take the day off, especially since he's still working through this contract dispute with the team. Until Parsons and the Cowboys agree to a new pact, it wouldn't be surprising to see Parsons stay away entirely. It would make sense, especially since he'll need to get back to full health. Will this injury affect the current contract negotiations?

Will Cowboys, Micah Parsons work through contract dispute?

Article Continues Below

Back injuries can be touchy, but getting Parsons back to full strength and on the field has to be the focus right now. In the meantime, the Cowboys brass and Jones need to get a new deal done for the defender done ASAP. The longer he is off the field, the harder it will be to get locked back in. While Parsons will undoubtedly endeavor to stay in game shape, the back tightness he is reportedly dealing could limit him for the time being.

Still, none of it matters if Dallas can't lock him in on a new deal. Parsons is scheduled to play this season under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He'll be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. If that happens, he's definitely a lock to set a new record for the highest AAV among defensive players. Will it be the Cowboys resign him before that occurs? If not, the former first rounder could be wearing another team's colors come 2026.