The New York Jets are entering the upcoming NFL season with renewed optimism, thanks in part to the emergence of Braelon Allen as a potential difference-maker in their backfield. As New York prepares for the 2025 regular season, Allen’s name is making headlines after a ringing endorsement from his former teammate, now Green Bay Packers running back Israel Abanikanda. With the Jets and Packers set to open their preseasons against each other Saturday night, the buzz around the second-year running back's breakout potential in New York has never been louder.

The conversation began after the Packers’ training camp session Thursday, when Kyle Malzhan of WFRV Local 5 posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) capturing Abanikanda’s glowing assessment of Allen from their time together with the Jets. Speaking to media, Abanikanda did not hold back in his praise for the young running back, making a direct Derrick Henry comparison.

“I told Braelon, man. Man, I call him big baby because he's so young but he's so effective. Like, it's not just his size—he actually got a great burst to him. Everybody think it's just his size, everybody thinks that he can't run, but he can actually run, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, he can block. Braelon's gonna be a great running back. To me, I don’t know what people say. I say he can be the next Derrick Henry. That's what I see, that's what I told him.”

New #Packers running back Israel Abanikanda had a chance to play with @BraelonAllen during his time in New York with the #Jets. Abanikanda had some high praise for the Fond du Lac, WI native as Allen heads into year two in the NFL: "I say that he can be the next Derrick Henry." pic.twitter.com/7YM05SrfJI — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 7, 2025

That “next Derrick Henry” tag carries real weight, especially for Jets fans eager to see Allen—or Breece Hall—step up as a true breakout star in a crowded but talented backfield. Allen, who was selected in the fourth round by New York in the 2024 NFL Draft, played in all 17 games as a rookie, making two starts. He finished with 334 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and also added 19 receptions for 148 yards and another score. Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 235 pounds, Allen’s physical profile is reminiscent of Henry, and he showed his value in short-yardage and power situations, converting 14 of 16 attempts when two yards or less were needed.

The comparison to Henry comes at a pivotal moment for the team, whose offense struggled to generate consistent rushing production last season, ranking 31st in the league in rushing yards. With new head coach Aaron Glenn at the helm and Justin Fields taking over at quarterback, New York is aiming for a more youthful, dynamic offensive identity. Hall remains the featured back, but Allen’s versatility and reliability—qualities emphasized by Abanikanda—could carve out a larger role for him in the committee.

With the Jets aiming to leave last season’s struggles behind and spark a playoff push, the Packers running back’s words may prove prophetic, and Allen could be the next great power back story in the NFL.