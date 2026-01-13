The Los Angeles Kings are battling for a Wild Card spot at this time. A January matchup with the Dallas Stars on Monday gave them a chance to claim an important two points. However, this game became historic as Corey Perry achieved an important milestone. And he achieved this milestone in style.

Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke fired a shot on goal, but it was tipped in front. The puck came to Perry's stick, but he was unable to take a shot. Instead, he delivered a no-look pass to Quinton Byfield across the low slot. Byfield punched home the puck to tie the game 1-1. This gave Perry his 500th career assist.

Corey Perry's 500th @NHL assist and it's a beauty! pic.twitter.com/stMhO2e7fC — LA Kings (@LAKings) January 13, 2026 Expand Tweet

Perry, who signed a one-year contract with the Kings last summer, is the 180th player in league history to record 500+ assists. He is the 29th active player with 500+ assists, as well. It's a big moment for the longtime NHL veteran, as he continues to build a potential Hall of Fame case once his career comes to an end.

Unfortunately, the Kings could not deliver a win to go along with Perry's momentous occasion. The Stars went on to score two goals later in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. Dallas held on to claim victory on the road in Los Angeles.

The Kings have fallen to 19-16-10 with this loss. At this time, they remain in possession of the West's second Wild Card spot. However, a win on Monday could have given them the top Wild Card spot as well as a two-point lead over the Western Conference Wild Card challengers.

The Kings will attempt to gain ground again when they retake the ice on Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.