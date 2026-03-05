The Ottawa Senators appear to be making a push for the playoffs as the NHL's trade deadline approaches. On Thursday, the Senators and Los Angeles Kings agreed on a trade that will send left winger Warren Foegele to Ottawa.

In return, the Senators will give a second-round pick to the Kings. It was the pick previously acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. Both teams will also swap conditional third-round picks, according to The Athletic's Julian McKenzie.

Foegele has watched his ice time and production dwindle this season in Los Angeles. After posting a career year in 2024-25, the winger has just seven goals and two assists in 47 games. The season prior, he scored 24 goals to go with 22 assists, both career-highs.

The veteran left winger was initially a third-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes. He spent the first four years of his career there before moving on to the Edmonton Oilers.

During his three seasons north of the border, Foegele played in 231 of a possible 246 games, illustrating his durability. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Finals, only to lose to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

The Senators are six points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The 29-year-old Ontario native will likely slide into the third line for the Senators, adding some veteran depth and scoring to a team in need.

Meanwhile, the Kings are clearly in sell-now mode, looking toward the future. They are 24-22-14 (62 points), sitting sixth in the Pacific Division.