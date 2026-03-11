The Miami Dolphins continued their active offseason Wednesday by signing edge rusher Joshua Uche to a one-year deal.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported the move on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Former Eagles edge Joshua Uche is signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins, per agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln,” Schefter wrote.

Uche, 27, arrives in Miami after spending the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. In 12 games last season, he recorded 23 total tackles, including 14 solo tackles and a career-high nine assists. He added one sack, one pass defended and a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss.

The veteran pass rusher’s most productive season came during the 2022 campaign with the New England Patriots. That year, Uche totaled 27 tackles, including 23 solo stops, while recording 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 15 games. The performance marked a breakout season and established him as one of New England’s most effective pass rushers.

Dolphins offseason overhaul continues with Joshua Uche signing

Uche’s addition is the latest move in a busy offseason for Miami as the franchise continues reshaping its roster ahead of the 2026 season. The Dolphins recently signed quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.3 million contract with $45 million guaranteed while releasing former starter Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami also traded star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft. On special teams, the team signed veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez to a one-year deal as the organization prepares to move on from longtime kicker Jason Sanders.

The Dolphins also reshaped their coaching structure earlier this offseason by hiring Jeff Hafley as head coach and Jon-Eric Sullivan as general manager.

With those changes in place, Miami has continued adding experienced veterans who could contribute immediately. Uche’s pass-rushing upside gives the Dolphins another rotational option along the edge as they continue building their defensive front for the 2026 season.