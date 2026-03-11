The World Baseball Classic is now in its final day of group play. The biggest news right now is the stunning Team USA loss at the hands of Team Italy. Italy stormed out to an 8-0 lead and ended up winning 8-6. The Americans will now be rooting for the Italians to beat Mexico on Wednesday to keep their WBC hopes alive.

If Mexico wins, there will be a three-way tiebreaker based on runs allowed between the three teams. Team USA needs Mexico to score at least five runs if they do beat Italy. If not, then Team USA could be done with a third-place finish in the group.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa was not aware that his team had a potential elimination game ahead of them on Tuesday night. It may have caused a few manager decisions, but in reality, the players didn't perform well enough. Nolan McClean was going to be the starter, and Alec Bregman's replacement ended up hitting a home run. So, the loss is not really DeRosa; however, the manager of a baseball team must know the rules. It's inexcusable.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN's First Take discussed what happened. Mad Dog Russo was not happy with DeRosa, but was even more upset about the odd tiebreaker rules in the World Baseball Classic.

"You're telling me right now they didn't know the rules on this? Now, they're convoluted rules. … That's part of the issues that a lot of guys like me have a problem with the World Baseball Classic. It's very gimmicky."@MadDogUnleashed reacts to Team USA's loss to Italy in… pic.twitter.com/biZwki43xC — First Take (@FirstTake) March 11, 2026

Mad Dog isn't wrong. The tiebreaker rules are not great, and it would be a massive failure if the United States were not to be in the knockout rounds of the WBC. You would think the “run differential” in group play would be a bigger deal than “runs allowed” between the three tied teams. Oh well.

Team USA will now wait and watch the results of the Italy-Mexico game on Wednesday night.