The Montreal Canadiens are widely expected to move on from Patrik Laine ahead of the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline. The Finnish sniper played just five games this season before undergoing core muscle surgery, and he hasn't appeared in a contest for the Habs since.

Enter the Los Angeles Kings, who are struggling mightily even with the addition of superstar forward Artemi Panarin. With Kevin Fiala out for the season after suffering a brutal injury while playing for Team Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun believes there could be a match between the two franchises.

“Involving Patrik Laine as part of that deal would make sense — to give him a fresh start somewhere else. But also to make the salary cap math work in any tangible hockey trade. It’s not a must. Laine’s deal expires after the season, so it’s not a big issue. But if there’s a way to move Laine, the Canadiens will do that,” the hockey insider reported in his latest NHL trade column on Friday.

“And in fact, Laine’s agent, Andy Scott, has permission to speak directly to teams about it. It sounds as though everyone involved is working in concert on that front. One team I wonder about as a potential Laine landing spot? The Kings. Yes, they just got Artemi Panarin, but they lost Kevin Fiala for the season.”

Things have gone from bad to worse for Los Angeles, who could not have asked for a more disappointing return from the Olympic break. In Panarin's debut on Wednesday night, the Kings were beaten 6-4 by a Vegas Golden Knights team that was missing five key players. Less than 24 hours later, they were crushed 8-1 by the Edmonton Oilers.

LA has now lost five games in a row — four of those in regulation — and the playoff hopes are beginning to slip away. That's brutal considering the addition of Panarin was meant to do just the opposite.

There were audible ‘Fire Hiller' chants at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, and head coach Jim Hiller could certainly be on the hot seat with 24 games remaining in the regular season.

Canadiens may not make any moves, says LeBrun

Considering the Kings are scoring just 2.53 goals per game this season, which is tied for second-last league-wide, it could make sense for the front office to take a flier on a player like Laine, who still managed 20 goals in 52 games with the Habs last season.

But, as LeBrun specaulates, there's no guarantee GM Kent Hughes and the front office make a move between now and next Friday.

“There’s also the danger of being too aggressive and making a move that takes away from what is organically happening this season with this talented, young, entertaining team. They’re coming together. Maybe they should just let it bake,” LeBrun wrote.

“Having said that, I know from other league sources that the Habs continue to poke away to see what’s out there. That’s why I think if they see a hockey trade — something that helps now but also past this season — they’d be willing to go down that road.”

If the Kings hope to be one of the last eight teams standing in the Western Conference come April, they cannot afford to stand pat. And a Laine addition could make sense for both parties.