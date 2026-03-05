The Los Angeles Kings have had a rough season after recently firing their head coach and possibly missing the playoffs. They still have a chance to turn things around before the trade deadline comes, and one of the players who were in rumors is Corey Perry. The forward could have a chance to go somewhere and compete, but he recently shared with the team that he's staying put, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

“Can take Corey Perry off the Trade Targets board, he’s informed [the Kings] he wants to stay. They will talk contract extension after the deadline. Kings unlikely to buy or sell. Tough stretch. Fiala out. Kuzmenko and Armia may be out for remainder of the regular season,” Seravalli wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Perry signed a one-year deal with the Kings during the offseason, and the hope was that he could help the team throughout the year. He's done just that, but it hasn't resulted in much success for the Kings as a whole.

Nonetheless, it looks like it hasn't bothered Perry as much, and he wants to stay with the team long term.

Perry has 11 goals and 17 assists through 49 games this season with the Kings.

A huge problem for the Kings this season has been scoring, and many thought acquiring Artemi Panarin would change things. The thing is that injuries have also set them back, which doesn't make it any easier for them and their chances of making the playoffs this season.

They currently sit five points out of a wild-card berth in the Western Conference.