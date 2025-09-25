The 2025-26 NHL season has officially been confirmed as being the last in the career of Anze Kopitar, one of the longest tenured members of the organization who was a principal member of both Stanley Cup-winning squads of 2012 and 2014.

Kopitar announced his intentions to retire after the upcoming campaign, citing the desire to be around his family more.

“After last season, I had a bit of time over the last few months to think and to talk to the family to see where the path is for me and where it's going, and after lots and lots of thinking, I’ve decided that this year is going to be my last year playing in the NHL,” Kopitar said. “With a heavy heart obviously, I’ve accepted that decision.

“These guys (wife and children) that are sitting here with me, have been with me for the past 20-plus years and now they deserve a husband and a dad to be home and present for the moments that are going to be leading up, especially for these guys (children). They’re soon going to be teenagers and we all know that’s a very important time of their lives and I want to be as present as I can be.”

He also wants to make sure that he and the Kings have a competitive season, and there's nothing he'd love more than to be able to get over the hump of advancing past the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, something the Kings haven't done since 2014.

“When I made my mind up about retirement, I pledged myself that I was going to leave it all out there this season,” Kopitar said. “So, my focus is there. I want to play as best hockey as I possibly can. I obviously want us to play hockey in June and be extremely relevant this year as Los Angeles Kings.”

“I’m looking extremely forward to this next season, I have a lot of motivation, I have a lot of energy, a lot of desire to compete at the very highest level,” Kopitar said. “And the moves that we’ve made, the moves that (general manager) Ken (Holland) made, I think we’re a better team than we were last year, and I just cannot wait to get going.”

Kopitar's status as a Kings franchise legend is already cemented. He leads all players in Kings history in total games played with 1,454 and assists with 838, and he's also just 29 points from equaling the mark set by Hall of Famer Marcel Dionne with 1,307.

His playoff stats are equally impressive, as he's first in team history with 103 total playoff games played, second overall in assists with 62, and is tied with fellow franchise icon Luc Robitaille in points with 89.

Anze Kopitar's No. 11 must be retired next season by the Kings

There have been few players in Kings history that have been as impactful as Kopitar, especially during both of their runs to the Stanley Cup.

During the 2012 postseason, Kopitar's eight goals with 12 assists led the Kings and were tied with Dustin Brown, whom he would eventually succeed as team captain. It was also Kopitar who tallied the overtime game-winning goal in the opening game of the 2012 Stanley Cup Final, beating Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur on a breakaway attempt.

During the Kings' second run to the Stanley Cup just two years later, Kopitar's 26 points, including 21 assists, in the postseason led all skaters.

Simply put, the Kings wouldn't have won the Stanley Cup on either occasion without Kopitar, and the fact that he was as key to the first two championships (and to date, the only championships) in team history qualify him for the honor of having his jersey number placed in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena next to names like Wayne Gretzky and Robitaille.

Not only was Kopitar instrumental in both of the Kings' Stanley Cup wins, but his reputation as one of the League's best two-way players is also cemented. He's a two-time winner of the Selke Trophy as the NHL's best defensive forward, and also took home the 2022 Mark Messier Leadership award.

The Kings would not have enjoyed the championship success that they experienced without Kopitar, who will go down as one of the greatest players in team history. His number will be retired by the franchise, and it should be as soon as possible.