Team USA is in Houston, Texas, ready for the World Baseball Classic that is currently underway. The Americans will take on Brazil on Friday for their first game of Group B play. Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy are also in the group.

Ahead of the action, captain Aaron Judge was asked about playing at Dalkin Park, home of the Astros.

Aaron Judge says he “loves” hitting at Daikin Park in Houston: “Had some tough memories here, had some good memories. Now, getting a chance to wear the red, white, and blue, we're going to have some great memories.” pic.twitter.com/lu8F3TGvX0 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

“Love it here,” Judge responded. “Great park to hit, especially in those little Crawford boxes in left, that is always nice, and the short wall in right. Great place to play. Had some tough memories here, had some good memories. Now, getting a chance to wear the red, white, and blue, we're going to have some great memories.”

Judge and Team USA have dominated in the two exhibition games they have played this week. They defeated the San Francisco Giants 15-1 on Tuesday, and then followed it up with a 14-4 win over the Colorado Rockies. Judge smashed a monster 453-ft home run in the win over the Rockies, and that homer proves that he is ready for the tournament.

There is a solid chance that Judge homers again in one of the four games at Daikin Park. He is familiar with the ballpark, and the short left field gives him a better chance of hitting one over the fence.