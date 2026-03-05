The Los Angeles Chargers have had back-to-back 11-6 seasons since Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach prior to the 2024 season. The team had been a complete disaster prior to his arrival, as the 2023 version of the team finished a dreadful 5-12 and the team appeared lost and hopeless for the majority of that season.

Harbaugh's team has made consecutive postseason appearances, but the Chargers were beaten decisively in both of their Wild Card games by the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, respectively.

The Chargers clearly have a winning attitude under Harbaugh's leadership and they have one of the game's most talented quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. However, there are quite a few elements that are missing and the Chargers need to use the current offseason to upgrade the running back spot, the interior offensive line and the team's ability to rush the passer.

The key decision maker in the offseason is general manager Joe Hortiz. He clearly knows that his team needs to make several improvements if they are going to make a run at the AFC West title and then compete deep into the AFC playoffs. In the past, Hortiz has tried to be responsible with the players he has brought into the fold because he does not want to overpay for anybody. While that makes quite a bit of financial sense, it is not always a winning philosophy in free agency because teams often have to overpay to sign the best players.

Chargers unlikely to get involved with Tyler Linderbaum

When it comes to improving the offensive line, the Chargers may not be in the market for Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. It seems quite clear that this four-time Pro Bowler is the best center available and that there are a number of teams that desire his services.

It has been reported that he has already turned down an offer from the Ravens that would pay him $20 million per season. As a result, the teams that want to sign him know that the starting point will be higher than that figure and may be considerably more. That is likely to prevent Hortiz from getting involved, even though the Chargers need to improve their play at that crucial position.

The availability of Linderbaum — arguably the best center in the league and certainly in the discussion — has also led to a debate on the most important position on the offensive line. That title has regularly belonged to left tackle, but there are several who are starting to take up for the center slot because an interior pass rush can be more devastating to opposing offenses than an edge rusher.

Certainly Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons are elite edge rushers, but they also move around and will rush from an interior position on occasion. Neither one is married to the RDE spot that battles the OLT on an every-down basis.

Edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones of the Ravens would be a solid fit

Article Continues Below

The Ravens had high hopes of getting back to the playoffs last year, and they acquired Dre'Mont Jones from the Tennessee Titans at midseason to help them get there. The move did not work out as the Ravens did not have a healthy Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but Jones is a 29-year-old versatile defensive lineman who should be approaching his peak.

He had 43 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 pass batted down and 7 tackles for loss a year ago. At 6-3 and 281 pounds, Jones combines excellent strength for the position along with enough quickness to get the job done. Both the Titans and Ravens saw Jones as an edge rusher and that's the likely position he would play foooooooooooooooooooo the Chargers.

J.K. Dobbins could return to Chargers after one-year absence

The Chargers had J.K. Dobbins on the roster during the 2024 season, but injuries kept him from contributing to the Harbaugh offense.

He started in 11 games and gained 905 yards and scored 9 rushing touchdowns, but the Chargers did not bring him back. He ran for 772 yards and 4 touchdowns in 10 games with the Broncos last season — 9 as a starter — and he may fit in with the backfield rotation.

The Chargers have Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal in the backfield, but they need a third back. Dobbins knows the system and he could be as good as anyone on the market for that position.

Harbaugh's team is also going to need a No. 2 tight end. Oronde Gadsden is the starter, but Will Dissly is not likely to be back with the team. The Chargers may be looking at Charley Kolar or Isaiah Likely for the No. 2 TE position. Both played for the Ravens last season.