Progress is a term Victor Wembanyama has not shied away from invoking since joining the San Antonio Spurs. Through his first two-plus seasons with the franchise, the generational talent has used the word in aspirational contexts. Following a blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers, Wemby has now noted his team's strides twice in the last week.

“It shows progress for sure. Shows that we're on a mission.”

The Spurs followed their most lopsided loss of the season with their biggest landslide. In a 114-89 setback at the New York Knicks, San Antonio lost an early lead by the end of the first quarter and never recovered. In Philly two days later, they built upon a seven point advantage after the first quarter in cruising to a 131-91 shellacking.

“Yeah, it was nice,” Wembanyama responded when asked about controlling the entire game.

Victor Wembanyama details Spurs' progression

The 40-point victory in the City of Brotherly Love proved a pedestrian game for Wemby statistically. Averaging 23.4 points per game this season, he took just five shots and only scored 10. Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper led the team with 22 points apiece in an effort that saw eight Spurs scored in double figures.

“For sure. My role is keep making sure they keep having these advantages,” Wembanyama added. “It means keep rolling, keep hitting on the screens until the opponents decide to do something, which they didn't. So, please let them enjoy.”

“The key in the scoring was making the early pass,” the 2023 top overall NBA draft pick continued. “I think early in the game, we made it maybe a little bit hard on ourselves by having one or two too many dribbles while penetrating. I think once we made an early pass, we got our shooters open. They (76ers) were collapsing a lot, so we were able to hit some shots.”

Though Philadelphia sits sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, they were missing superstars Joel Embiid and Paul George.

“No game is perfect and spots of offenses were never as good as we look in the win; never as bad as we look in the loss. But it was very good response,” Wemby declared.

The Spurs ended their annual Rodeo Road Trip with a 6-1 mark, 8-1 if you include two “home” games in Austin. It's a stretch the French phenom pointed to recently because it exhibited a consistency the team had not shown earlier in the year. An 11-game winning streak that started with their first game in February and ended with their last contest of the month has propelled the Silver and Black to a stretch in which they've won 13 of 15 games.

Asked how the team found the energy to pull off such a blowout victory at the end of a long trip, Wembanyama searched for his own answer.

“I don't know. I was feeling so good for the game. I was feeling so confident about us. I don't know where it came from.”

Sounds like Wemby, though, has an idea about where the Spurs may be headed.